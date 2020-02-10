CHULA VISTA, California. – A man who stabbed another driver seven times on a street in South Bay after a street frenzy was sentenced to 16 years in state prison on Monday for causing the victim’s death.

61-year-old Rickey Vernon Smith was convicted last fall for second degree murder on November 27, 2018 and killed 36-year-old Horace Williams Jr., a father of five.

The two drivers got into an argument that continued as they drove down a number of streets in southern San Diego County where Williams threw a lemonade onto Smith’s pickup truck and rammed a Smith Williams minivan during the back-and-forth argument ,

Deputy District Attorney Makenzie Harvey informed the jury that after he last parked Williams, Smith got out of his truck, went to the driver’s side window and hit him.

Then he went away, took a knife from a halter that was attached to his waist, went back to the minivan, and stabbed Williams several times, the fatal blow hitting Williams’ heart, the prosecutor said. Williams also suffered stab wounds on the arms and legs.

Witnesses saw Williams get out of his van and collapse on the street and bleed profusely. Paramedics took him to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, where he was pronounced dead.

At Smith’s trial, Williams’ family members described him as a loving, caring man, especially for his five daughters, who are between 2 and 9 years old.

Sasha Martinez, mother of four daughters of Williams, said he was “my happiness, my home, my safe haven”.

The two were due to get married in March 2019.

“I would never have imagined the future we would have to live with because of the defendant’s decisions,” said Martinez.

William’s parents, younger brother and friends also appealed to the court.

In the name of the accused, his wife spoke of 40, among other friends and family.

Laura Smith said her husband was a “strong, sweet, kind man” with no criminal record. She asked the judge not to define Smith by action alone.

“Rickey is not the murderer, the cold-hearted murderer that people want him to be. This is not my husband, ”she said.

Others also spoke for Smith and described him as a generous man who goes to church.

Judge Garry Haehnle of the San Diego County Supreme Court said that, although he appreciated the comments of Smith’s loved ones, he had to take into account that “I haven’t seen any regrets from Mr. Smith for his actions that day. None. “

“I don’t know where that Rickey Smith we all heard about, everyone talked about so much on November 27th, but he wasn’t there that day,” said the judge.

Haehnle said he was impressed by Smith’s response during the trial when the prosecutor asked him how he was feeling after he found out that Williams had died, and the defendant replied, “That bothered me.”

The jury heard the emergency call that Smith made shortly after the knife stab, saying that Williams cut him off and threw a drink on his truck. Smith informed the dispatcher that he was following Williams to find out why he was doing this, and later later admitted to beating and stabbing Williams. Smith said in the conference call that it was Williams who carried out the strike and that he stabbed Williams for self-defense to prevent further attacks.

Smith also said that Williams threw a drink on his vehicle “for no reason”.

“I was only concerned with my own affairs,” he told the dispatcher. “It wouldn’t have happened if he hadn’t bothered me.”

Defense attorney Brian Watkins told the jury in his final argument that Williams was the attacker and that he hit Smith twice in the face as he approached his window. It wasn’t until Williams started reaching for something near the center console that Smith produced his knife “as a last resort,” said Watkins.

Harvey replied that there were no physical signs of injury indicating that Smith had been beaten.

She also emphasized that Smith had never mentioned Williams picking up a gun on his 911 dispatcher phone call. Further investigation revealed that Williams was unarmed, although Watkins argued that Smith’s belief that Williams could have picked up a weapon was sufficient to qualify for lawful self-defense.

Watkins claimed that “Horace Williams created this situation” by shutting his customers off the road and then tossing the drink onto his truck, “far beyond your normal street rage”.

Watkins said that after striking his client twice, Smith made the knife to defend himself. The lawyer said when Smith held the blade up to his attacker, Williams tried to get out of his van to fight Smith and bumped the blade at least twice at chest level.

Harvey told the jury that there was “no way” that the stabbing could happen as the defense claimed, citing the heavy material of Williams’ clothing and how deeply the stab wounds had penetrated, which they allegedly did only through violent blows from the defender could happen.

