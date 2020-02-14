Manchester City’s history in European football is a curious case for the early, the never-being and, to this day, the maybe-never-being.

Cup winners The cup winners (try saying it with your grandmother’s teeth) followed in 1970 before many British teams had even woken up to the potential difficulties of European football, early success with embarrassment and then disinterest.

Between the defeat against Borussia Mönchengladbach in 1979 and the victory against Total Network Solutions (what a reentry that was) in 2003, a well-documented change from brave heights to ridiculous domestic depths filled the huge gap that absolutely no European football has left , 24 years of total indifference, a blank canvas, a dark hole, a gaping crevasse.

The city has always been a very contrasting animal. Relegated 100 goals as reigning champions? No problem. From the FA Cup to a 4th division team hypnotized by a man who hit a police car blindfolded a week later? We can do it. Do you lack qualification for the UEFA Cup while playing a substitute goalkeeper? Yes, that too.

More recently, the club has changed from a limping, ugly duckling to a step from a Gazprom truck to a cleaning superpower of the modern game. And here it started to get really difficult.

With a pinstripe from Roberto Mancini, Manuel Pellegrini and now Pep Guardiola, City has always got better and won domestic prizes as if they had gone out of style and played splendid passport football that glittered and shimmered. Football was played for the first time in the Champions League in 2011/12, a brave new world that had cost the club a king’s ransom to get anywhere near. Now a second ransom of the king would be necessary to survive against the giants of the European game.

It quickly became clear what a Farrago this would be. The city was unable to leave its groups for the first two years. Playing Napoli, Bavaria, Real, Dortmund, Ajax and the rest of the continent’s royal family was fun, but not easy. More money was needed.

Approximately here, Michel Platini shamelessly switched from balletic to pathetic, from footballer to fraudulent administrator (later he took on a rough pas-de-deux with the then French Prime Minister Nicolas Sarkozy to bring the World Cup to this deserved football nation of Qatar) began to sit up and become aware.

The city began to spotlight some of the tournament’s old loved ones. Milan had come to a standstill from which they are still eagerly trying to bring the engine back to life. Manchester United hit the Post-Ferguson rocks like a cruise ship run by an Italian with friends ashore to impress, and the old rocks of Ajax and Feyenoord, Liverpool and Celtic were ground to dust.

Nouveau Riches Arrivistes to emboss a sentence from Monsieur Platini’s love language were not exactly welcome. Fans started to realize this when a game in Moscow went terribly wrong.

The UEFA anthem began in the infamous CSKA game. The fans had bought tickets for a game that UEFA would later play behind closed doors due to the ranking behavior of the Russian fans in an earlier round. City fans were out of their own pockets and left without compensation. Some nevertheless traveled to be asked to turn around when they reached the gates. In the meantime, loud and exuberant home support had gathered and somehow gained access. Moscow smelled of fish.

None of this is an excuse. Participation in the elite level of football costs money, and the unusual rules of football punish those who invest wisely. Unlike other industries, sensible investments are penalized, while free debt gives you free entry.

Somewhere along the way, the city’s financial tightrope has let it dangle. The establishment struck back with Arsene Wenger’s often repeated, sweet phrase “financial doping” that echoes over all of us. But the city is the establishment. Newcomers, of course, but members of an elite, tiny, and privileged group that can count itself as a competitor.

And now UEFA has kicked out one of its competitors. This is a brave step. The city’s finances may have plummeted through some of Zurich’s red lines, but they can also help a fierce litigation before the Sports Arbitration Court in Lausanne. The result is everyone’s guess.

It’s a black comedy that fits our times, a tragicomedy that really fits on City’s shoulders like one of Sepp Blatter’s goatskins Robes de Chambre, What happens next is in the air, but I wouldn’t bet against City, who is tough and punished and proudly drills into a wall at this year’s Champions League final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on May 30th.

The symmetry of this whole farce would then be complete.