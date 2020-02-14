Manchester City was banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons and fined € 30 million after it was found that “serious violations of UEFA club license and financial fair play terms were committed,” the European said Football Association known.

The reigning Premier League champion overvalued the sponsorship revenue in the accounts submitted between 2012 and 2016, according to the European Football Association.

The decision of the Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) can be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

“After reviewing all evidence, the Adjudicatory Chamber has determined that Manchester City Football Club has committed serious violations of UEFA club licensing and fair play terms by placing its sponsor earnings in its accounts and in the breakports that have been submitted to UEFA Even information overrated 2012 and 2016, ”said a statement from UEFA.

The city said it was “disappointed but not surprised” by UEFA’s announcement and would appeal the punishment to the Sports Arbitration Panel.

“The club has always anticipated the ultimate need to seek an independent body and process to impartially consider the extensive body of irrefutable evidence to support its position.

“Simply put, this is a case that is initiated by UEFA, pursued by UEFA and judged by UEFA.

“Now that this disadvantageous process has been completed, the club will issue an impartial judgment as soon as possible and will therefore initiate proceedings before the Sports Arbitration Panel at the earliest possible date.”

They will not be excluded from this year’s competition in which they have played Real Madrid in the last 16.