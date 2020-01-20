advertisement

Pep Guardiola has proposed to scrap the League Cup in an attempt to ease the game burden for players.

The Manchester City manager was an outspoken critic of planning this season, especially during Christmas, and argued on behalf of all clubs that players had not had sufficient recovery time between games.

Guardiola believes that clubs should play fewer games and that the Premier League match list should be more balanced. He would be willing to sacrifice the League Cup despite the recent dominance of City in the competition. Manchester City has a 3-1 lead in the first leg of their semi-final of the League Cup (Martin Rickett / PA)

City, who leads Manchester United 3-1 after the first leg of their semi-final, offers to win it for a third year in a row and a fifth time in seven seasons this period.

When asked what the solution should be, Guardiola said: “Eliminate competitions, take this competition.

“So fewer games, fewer competitions, fewer teams, more quality, less quantity. People can live without football for a while. It is too much (now).

“Start the season later after the summer time. We have one game a week for a long time and then we start with two or three in one week.

“In February it is one (game one) week, one (game one) week, two weeks off. We have two games in two weeks and then we have 72 games in a week. It’s kind of weird. “

Two of England’s key players in Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford are facing injury layoffs that could harm their hopes of playing in Euro 2020 in the summer.

Players break with that number of games. I’m not surprised. I’m so sorry for Kane and Rashford.

Guardiola believes they are victims of the scheme and believes that authorities are not doing enough to alleviate the workload of players.

He said: “With that number of games, players will break. I am not surprised. I am so sorry for Kane and Rashford.

“They have to think about it, but all managers complained about it and they don’t care. A distance of two or three days again and again. The players suffer.

“They want to do well and the clubs have a lot of pressure to win or to qualify for the Champions League and we push and push. The body says stop, it’s enough. “

Guardiola, however, acknowledges that there are other considerations and wishes that the year could be longer.

He said: “I think the solution is that you have to make a year of 400 days! Then we can book another match. UEFA or FIFA can talk about it. We have a few days a year, that’s the problem. “

Guardiola says that Laporte “gets better every day”, but Stones and Mendy are injury doubts for the trip to Sheff Utd. #MCFC pic.twitter.com/wSIKM6E4V3

– Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) January 20, 2020

The city is out of the Premier League title race this season after not keeping pace with Liverpool leaders. The goals now are to finish second and succeed in the Champions League and domestic cups.

In addition, Guardiola admits that there is a future at stake for itself and players.

He said: “Everything depends on the performance, not the contract that we have or what we are.

“We have to take the results and do your best. For me as a manager I am observed and the same for the players. “

Raheem Sterling is an undisputed cornerstone on the side, although its shape has slumped in recent weeks after a great start to the season.

Guardiola said: “He has played more than 3,000 minutes. His standards remain fairly similar. He may not have scored in the last games, but there are no doubts. “

