A man was charged with murdering journalist Lyra McKee.

The 29-year-old was shot dead while watching riots in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, on April 18 last year.

The New IRA admitted responsibility for killing.

A 52-year-old man has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm that is believed to endanger life and to confess to being a member of a banned organization.

He will appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court tomorrow (February 13th).

Tribute had been left at the scene in Londonderry

(Image: Brian Lawless / PA Wire)

A statement by the Northern Irish Police Service (PSNI) said: “PSNI investigators have charged a 52-year-old man with the murder of 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot dead by terrorists in Derry / Londonderry on April 18, 2019 ,

“The man from the city, who was arrested by detectives yesterday and taken to the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite, is accused of owning a firearm that is said to be life-threatening and claims to be a member of a banned organization.

“It will appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 13th.”

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Detective superintendent Jason Murphy said the investigation into the journalist’s death would continue.

He added: “I have always said that the night that Lyra was killed, a number of people were involved with the armed man, and although this is important to the investigation today, the search for evidence remains to help Bringing armed men to justice, active and ongoing. “

Get the latest news first in the free Manchester Evening News app.

Download it here for your Apple or Android device.

The MEN email newsletter also gives you an overview of the most important articles that are sent daily to your inbox. Subscribe here

And here you can follow us on Facebook