Man charged with alleged bomb fraud after armed police called Dukinfield

A man was charged with a number of criminal offenses after armed police were called to report explosive devices in Dukinfield, Tameside.

Bomb disposal experts were asked on Thursday to investigate a suspicious package on Birch Lane.

The residents of the area were asked to stay in the house and stay away from windows.

A statement from the Greater Manchester police confirmed that Meysam Kordi, 32, was charged with “bomb hoax and malicious communication”.

Mr. Kordi from Birch Lane, Dukinfield, will appear before the Manchester District Court on Saturday.

The bomb disposal unit was called

No further information has been published.

The statement said: “On Thursday around 12:45 p.m., officials were called to a property on Birch Lane, Dukinfield, after a man who claimed to have an explosive device was concerned.

“The police can confirm that the device found at the scene of the crime was classified as safe by the bomb disposal unit.”

A large cordon was installed in Birch Lane and Yew Tree Lane.

After it was determined that the device was no longer functional, the streets were opened again.

