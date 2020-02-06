Jason Cisneros, 26, was charged with murder in shootings in the parking lot at Headliners Sports Bar, 9804 Jones Road, northwest of Jersey Village. Cisneros is detained at Harris County Prison with no bond. fewer Jason Cisneros, 26, was charged with murder in shootings in the parking lot at Headliners Sports Bar, 9804 Jones Road, northwest of Jersey Village. Cisneros is held in Harris County … more Photo: Google Maps

Jason Cisneros, 26, was charged with murder in shootings in the parking lot at Headliners Sports Bar, 9804 Jones Road, northwest of Jersey Village. Cisneros is detained at Harris County Prison with no bond.

Man charged in deadly shootings outside Harris County Sports Bar

A Houston man was arrested on Wednesday when two men were shot dead outside a Harris County sports bar in December.

He is accused of shooting Diego Barrera and Alturion Banks at 2:00 am on December 22 while the men were in a car.

The two apparently met with Cisneros this morning, but the authorities said at the time of the incident that they were not sure why.

Cisneros has been convicted several times, most recently for failing to stop and provide injury-related help. In 2015 he was sentenced to eight years in prison.