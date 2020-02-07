SAN CLEMENTE, Calif .– An estimated $ 512,500 worth of cocaine-bound man was arrested Thursday in San Clemente, U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The 34-year-old American has seen him cut off other drivers and accelerate a 2012 Nissan Altima on Interstate 5 at around 4:45 p.m. at a speed of 85 mph. Thursday. Border guards followed the car that left the highway and parked in a nearby mall.

Accompanied by his wife and child, the driver got out of the car and walked away when agents intercepted the family and asked permission to search the car.

In the trunk of the vehicle, the agents found a duffel bag with 20 packets of cocaine. Another pack filled with cocaine was found in a shopping bag near a car seat in the vehicle. The packages weighed £ 51.25 and were worth about $ 512,500, the Border Patrol said.

After the authorities found the cocaine, the woman tried to escape after telling the agents that she needed to go to the bathroom. The authorities said they later found her with her baby about a quarter of a mile away.

All three people were taken to a border guard station nearby. The man was arrested and the woman and baby were later released, agents said.

