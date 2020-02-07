Advertisement

Frank Capri, a developer linked to the mafia, has been charged with fraud and other crimes related to the collapse of two restaurant chains linked to country music. The Arizona-based company defrauded contractors and developers, pulled away from contracts, and pocketed large sums of money that were earmarked for the construction of a failed restaurant chain with the Rascal Flatts brand and Toby Keith’s now discontinued I Love This Bar and Grill.

According to the Arizona Republic, the 52-year-old is Capri, whose real name is Frank Gioia Jr.; his 68-year-old mother Debbie Corvo; and an unnamed third person was charged by a federal grand jury with 16 cases of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. The charge was brought on January 28.

In early 2019, the Republic of Arizona published an in-depth investigation into the relationship between Capri and the mafia, which the newspaper started in 2015. Former Frank Gioia Jr. received help from the Federal Witness Protection Program after the end of the sentence and used his new identity to distinguish himself as a restaurateur, real estate investor and commercial developer.

Capri’s companies, in which his mother was involved, built 20 of Keith I Love This bar and grill restaurants and announced that 20 more were in the works. By 2015, however, the chain had practically collapsed, and there were financial problems due to unpaid taxes. Following the closure, lawsuits and allegations were made against Capri, but in 2017 he did not report misconduct and cited the matter as “nothing but the product of a business failure.”

Capri’s name never appeared in documents related to Rascal Flatts’ restaurants, which had been in the works for several years before the country trio announced in January 2019 that they had relationships with the developer to whom they own Licensed names, canceled. Image and logo. However, the republic found that he oversaw the key aspects of the company by using his girlfriend Tawny Costa and her business partner as a front, and controlling important business decisions behind the scenes. In March 2019, Costa admitted to being involved in the fraud and claimed in texts to the Republic that Capri had manipulated it.

Capri will be on trial on April 7th.

