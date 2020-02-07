Derek Lee Stokes

A man from Leesburg was arrested on Thursday evening after being stopped because his license plate light did not work.

A Fruitland Park police officer stopped a gold Chevrolet Impala driven by 46-year-old Derek Lee Stokes in the area of ​​County Road 466A and Cutoff Road. Another officer asked for permission to search the vehicle, which Stokes approved, the police report said.

During the search, officers found a syringe that contained a liquid under the driver’s seat. A police officer asked Stokes if he was diabetic and he said he was, but later he said that his mother was diabetic. Then he claimed that his mother had left the syringe under the seat so that “she would have no problems,” the report said.

After the syringe tested positive for methamphetamine, Stokes was arrested and taken to Lake County Prison, where he was charged with possession of a non-prescription controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession and / or use of medication. He was detained for a $ 3,000 bond and must respond to the charges in court on March 2 at 8:30 am.