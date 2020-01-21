Man beats woman with stick, causes her death in the UAE after she asks for a mobile charging card - News

advertisement

The violent mood of a man caused the death of his wife after he allegedly hit her with a stick when she asked him to get a charge card for her cell phone. The Ajman Criminal Court heard that the 49-year-old woman had requested the charging card to talk to her family at home.

The accused, 58, told the police that he was praying when his wife insisted that he bring her a mobile charging card. He struck her head with a stick. He claimed he had no intention of killing her. He said that after she hit her, she had stopped and he went outside to bring the charge card. When he returned, when he woke her and handed her the card, she did not respond, the man claimed.

According to police records, the accused called the ambulance when his wife did not respond. He assumed she only fainted because of the attack. Paramedics rushing to the site found her dead.

According to medical reports, the woman died as a result of internal bleeding in the brain caused by the violent slap on her head. The suspect is currently in custody.

afkarali@khaleejtimes.com

Afkar Abdullah

