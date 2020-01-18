advertisement

Posted: Jan 18 2020 / 11:13 AM CST / Updated: Jan. 18 2020 / 11:13 AM CST

CHICAGO (AP) – Chicago police say a man has been charged with attempted murder in a December shooting at a house party where 13 people were injured.

According to a police statement, 25-year-old Keilon Jones was arrested on Thursday. It is also charged with an aggravated battery. The police have not released information about how investigators have identified Jones. Police said the shooting on December 22 stems from a dispute at a memorial party held in honor of someone who was murdered in April.

Authorities have said the shooting started in a house in the Englewood district of the city, and more shots were fired as people fled.

