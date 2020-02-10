WASHINGTON – Police arrested a Brandon, Florida man outside the White House on Saturday after threatening to murder President Donald Trump.

Twenty-five-year-old Roger Hedgpeth patrolled a U.S. intelligence officer and said, “I’m here to assassinate President Donald Trump.”

Hedgpeth told the policeman that he was going to deal with a knife that the intelligence officer had confiscated after a search.

“Security guards were never at risk,” a police officer told CNN.

Hedgpeth was arrested. At that point, the Secret Service arrested officer was advised that the suspect was a critically missing / at risk and a mentally ill patient. Hedgpeth was then taken to a hospital for a mental exam, where he is reported to be held until further notice.

CNN asked the US Secret Service for more information. A woman who called a suspected relative of the suspect’s home phone had no comment when she was reached by CNN.

