Man arrested on suspicion of raping released teenage girl

A man was released without charge after being arrested in Rochdale on suspicion of raping a girl.

The 57-year-old will “take no further action,” said GMP.

The police are still investigating the attack in Wardle village.

A police spokesman said they were following “significant lines of investigation”.

The 16-year-old victim went through a gimble off Birch Road when she was knocked down and attacked.

Officers said the incident happened on Wednesday, January 15th.

The teenager is supported by specially trained officers.

Police raid near the Wardle Academy in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, on January 16, 2020, the morning after a young girl was raped in an alley near Birch Road

(Image: MEN Media)

Rochdale GMP Superintendent Richard Hunt said: “Our thoughts are with the young girl and her family in this difficult time.

“Specialized officials continue to support her during this ordeal, and I would like to praise her for her bravery during the investigation.

“I would also like to inform the community that we are doing everything we can to reassure the residents of Wardle and investigate the incident. Therefore, you will see additional patrols across the region in the next few days.

“If you have any questions or concerns, please speak to our officials in the area.”

Anyone who has any information is requested to contact the police using incident number 2066 dated January 15, 2020 at 0161 856 4646. Reports can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

