A man was arrested in connection with a series of “occult” attacks on sheep.

Police have been investigating the deaths of a number of farm animals in the New Forest in Hampshire for several months.

In November a dead sheep with satanic symbols was found on the fur. Police reported that a number of cows were found injured in forests.

In January, the police found a stabbed ewe next to a pitchfork and a hay cross.

One of the dead sheep with occult symbols on the wool coat

Officers today confirmed that a man had been arrested in connection with the deaths.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: “Officials investigating a number of sheep deaths in the New Forest have arrested a man today.

“A 41-year-old man from Winchester was arrested on suspicion of six criminal charges.

“They refer to the death of sheep on Wittensford Lane and Kewlake Lane, Cadnam, and on Penn Road, Bramshaw.

“He remains in detention at this point.”

