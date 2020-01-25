Man arrested in Chesapeake after a crash

advertisement

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man is charged with committing a flight after crashing into a corner of a house in the Youngstown Court area on Friday afternoon, Chesapeake police said.

At about 4:55 pm, Chesapeake Police responded to the 500 block of Youngstown Court after reports of a hit-and-run. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had been left in place after crashing into a house.

Police found the driver of the vehicle, identified as Chesapeake’s 33-year-old Matthew Chiricosta, on nearby Hanbury Road.

No injuries were reported; however, due to the nature of the crash, Chiricosta was taken to a local hospital. He was later accused of collision and material damage.

The Chesapeake fire brigade also responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

