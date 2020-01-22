Man arrested after attacking pregnant Lady Lake woman and voodoo threat

advertisement

Kenneth Renard Newkirk

A pregnant Lady Lake woman was hospitalized on Sunday evening after a violent fight with her baby’s father, which threatened a voodoo curse.

Lady Lake police officers replied to a house on the 400 block of Winner’s Circle and when they arrived they spoke to a woman who told them that she had had a physical quarrel with her 27-year-old friend Kenneth Renard Newkirk. The woman, who was three months pregnant, said she was on a bed when Newkirk climbed on top of her and started choking her until she almost passed out and didn’t remember exactly what happened, it says in one police report.

advertisement

The woman claimed that Newkirk hit her in her left ear with his hand and made her hear a ring. She said he also tackled her when she tried to detach herself, and threatened to take “roots” that she knew were related to voodoo, the report said.

The woman disturbed the ringing in her ears to the point where EMS was called. She was then taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, the report said.

Newkirk, who lives at 2609 Sunshine Drove North in Lakeland, was taken into custody and taken to Lake County Prison, where he was charged with strangulation of a pregnant victim with a local battery. He was released late Tuesday night on a $ 15,000 bond and will be brought to trial at 8:30 a.m. on February 18.

advertisement