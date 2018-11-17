Man apologizes for shouting 'Heil Hitler! Hail Trump! 'during' Fiddler on the Roof '

advertisement

“I now realize that it was as hurtful as it came out anti-Semitic,” said Derlunas in a shaky voice. “I have no hatred in me.”

Derlunas told the Baltimore Sun that he drank several glasses of wine in front of the musical, which tells the story of a Jewish family who was persecuted for their belief in tsarist Russia and who was killed by a gunman two weeks after the death of eleven people was opened in a synagogue in Pittsburgh in the Hippodrome.

“That didn’t help me,” said Derlunas.

The 58-year-old said the final scene of the first act, in which an anti-Semitic pogrom disrupts a Jewish wedding, reminded him of Trump’s immigration policy, which called for mass deportations and a wall along the U.S. southern border.

During the pause, while the wine was still pervading its logic, Derlunas got up from his place on the balcony to do his own work.

“I wanted to express it against the backdrop of a dictatorship and without compassion and mercy,” he told WJZ.

What happened instead became the subject of a brief police investigation and viral videos. Derlunas reportedly called “Heil Hitler!” And “Heil Trump!” And saluted from his place as people jumped from their place and ran to the exits – some expected another massacre to follow the calls.

“The next thing I expected was gunfire, frankly,” said Rich Scherr, who was filming the tumult from below as Derlunas’ neighbors stood on the balcony in front of him.

Derlunas said he immediately noticed his mistake. “Immediately it was like, ‘Oh my god, what have you done?’ He said to the sun.

Security guards accompanied him and his girlfriend out of the theater. At least one anxious patron had called 911, and an official arrived in the lobby shortly before 10 p.m. Interview Derlunas.

“Based on my interview with Mr. Derlunas, it appeared to this official that he wanted to express his aversion to Donald Trump,” the official wrote in his report. He had no criminal history and was released from the hippodrome with a lifelong ban on return.

“I would also ban myself if I were in their position,” Derlunas told the sun on Friday after the Anti-Defamation League filed his “anti-Semitic outbreak” charge.

In his direct interviews, Derlunas tried to convince skeptics that standing up for bigotry was the opposite of his intention.

“What I can’t stand is that Trump spreads hatred, and what have I done? I have spread hatred,” he told the sun.

“I’m torn, I can’t eat, I can’t sleep,” he said to WJZ. “I am so disgusted and angry with myself that I did what I did.”

He tried to make it up to you. The phone number provided by Derlunas did not answer any incoming calls over the weekend. The Sun reported that he had called the Baltimore Theater and Jewish Council to apologize and tried to contact local rabbis to do the same.

