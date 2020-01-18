Man and woman found gunshots in the car outside the gas station in SW Houston

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Authorities investigate after two people were shot in a Mercedes-Benz vehicle on Saturday morning.

The Houston police responded to reports of gunfire at the Raceway gas station in Bissonnet and West Beltway at around 1 a.m.

Authorities believe that the man and woman at the gas station stopped for help after their vehicle was riddled with bullets.

The victims were identified as 29-year-old Cortez Brittenum and 18-year-old Briana Stewart.

The police believe they drove in the area when a car hit the driver’s side.

It is said that someone in the car fired several shots and hit both victims.

Brittenum and Stewart have been hospitalized and are expected to survive.

The police currently have no suspicious description or known motive.

