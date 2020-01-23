advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A man and woman believed to be his mother are in custody after an exchange of gunfire with police officers in southeast Houston earlier Thursday.

It started with an attempt to stop traffic on the 4000-block of Yellowstone Blvd. in the Greater OST / South Union neighborhood at 3:15 a.m.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle because of a burned-out headlamp when the doors opened and a woman rolled onto the floor, said Art Acevedo, Houston police chief.

advertisement

That’s when a man in the vehicle started shooting at the officers, Acevedo said. The man started on foot, but was later found hidden under a car about 15 minutes later.

The woman is the suspect’s mother, Acevedo said.

No one was hit by gunfire and no one was injured.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement