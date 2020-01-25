Man and girl, 8, die in the house fire in Hull

advertisement

A man and an eight-year-old girl tragically died in a house fire in Humberside.

Just before 8 a.m., emergency services were called to Wensley Avenue in Hull to report a house fire.

advertisement

A man was pronounced dead at the scene while an eight-year-old girl was hospitalized but also died sadly.

The neighbors spoke of their shock at the tragedy.

Carl Goodfellow, who lives on the street, told our sister title HullLive that he had gone outside when he heard calls and saw smoke coming out of the house.

He said he tried to warn the residents of the house by knocking on the door and shouting through the mailbox.

“It’s devastating, you just don’t expect you to do something like this,” he added.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

A Humberside Police spokesman said: “Emergency services are currently at the scene of a house fire on Wensley Avenue in Hull.

“Humberside fire and rescue, ambulance and police were called in at 7:50 am today to report a fire in a house. Emergency services put out the fire and took the occupants out of the building

“Tragically, two people died in the fire. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and an eight-year-old girl who was hospitalized died sadly.

“There will be a scene guard today as emergency services continue to work to determine the cause of the fire.

“If anyone is able to help us with our investigation, please call 101 and report minutes 127 dated January 25, 2020.”

Get the latest news first in the free Manchester Evening News app – download it here for your Apple or Android device. The MEN email newsletter also gives you an overview of the most important articles that are sent daily to your inbox. Subscribe here. And here you can follow us on Facebook.

advertisement