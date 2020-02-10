He promised to offer her a job in his company.



The Ras Al Khaimah criminal court released an Arab employer from allegations of sexual harassment against a young woman whom he promised to offer a job in his company.

The court based its judgment on the plaintiff’s contradictory statements at the time of the alleged harassment, while there was no evidence or witness in the present case.

As evidenced by court records, the case unfolded when the complainant contacted the accused to work with him.

He promised to get her a job and asked her to meet him at a specific location in Ras Al Khaimah.

The employer picked her up in his car and went to a construction site where he allegedly molested her. The victim pushed him back and cried. The man comforted her and asked her to keep it secret and dropped her home.

The woman filed a complaint against him with the RAK police, who arrested the man.

The man was referred to the RAK prosecutor’s office and then to the court, where the young woman accused him of sexually harassing her.

“I met him (accused) as agreed at 5:30 p.m. and went home at 6:40 p.m.”

However, when she was interrogated, she changed her statement and said that she met him at a gas station at 8:30 p.m.

“The investigations carried out are more or less a likely opinion, which can be right or wrong, and so there must always be evidence of this,” the court said. “Otherwise, these investigations cannot be clear.”

The court cannot base its decision on an unspecified investigation and has therefore ordered the defendant to be acquitted.

