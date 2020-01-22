Man accused of stabbing boss to death because he was for Trump

advertisement

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida – A Florida man is accused of murdering his pro-Trump boss at a construction site where he worked on Monday.

WKMG reports that 28-year-old Mason Toney is in custody after allegedly stabbing his boss, 28-year-old William Knight, who was a big supporter of President Donald Trump.

Orange County MPs said they found Knight dead, with a brand new American flag over the side of his body.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the murder is linked to a political argument between the two men.

The preliminary report found that the murder weapon was a trowel, a common tool for laying bricks.

According to the police, there were a number of witnesses to the crime at a construction site.

The suspect left the scene in a white pickup truck.

He was taken into custody after collapsing during a brief persecution in Brevard County.

He is currently being held in Orange County without a bond.

