JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities detained a man Thursday morning for hanging a puppy on a tree in a forest in Alabama.

Jasen Charles Howard, 42, of Wheatfield, Indiana, was sent to Jackson County Prison on Thursday for cruelty to animals and possession of drug supplies.

A witness saw Howard bring the puppy into the forest, Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said. When the witness went into the forest to check on the dog, he was found hanging.

The witness knocked the puppy down and called the police, said Harnen. The puppy was taken in by animal control officers and is fine.

When the authorities stopped Howard’s car, he told them the dog had Parvo, a highly contagious dog virus, but he had no weapon to put it down, said Harnen. A parvo test for the puppy was negative, he said.

Another dog that Howard had with him when he was stopped was also removed from animal control, said Harnen. An animal control officer said the older dog was Howard’s long-time pet and the puppy had recently been given to him.

Howard was arrested for a total of $ 5,300 in bonds.

