A man was hospitalized after being stabbed in front of a pub in Gorton.

The 22-year-old victim was stabbed to death in Brookfield Grove in front of The Vale Cottage pub at around 9 p.m. on Friday.

The police were called on site and the man was taken to the hospital.

He has been released since then, GMP say.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Police at the crime scene on Kirk Street near Brookfield Grove in Gorton

The police say they consider the stab wound to be an “isolated case”.

In the early morning, a barrier was installed in Brookfield Grove, which was guarded by the police.

It has been kept since then.

The Vale Cottage Pub has confirmed that the incident happened outside and that it is open as usual today (Saturday).

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

In a post on Facebook the pub said: “Just to let people know everything is fine at Vale.

“There was no incident in the pub, but we are now closed.

The Vale Cottage pub in Gorton

(Image: ABNM Photography)

“We will be open as usual tomorrow.

“There was an isolated case outside the pub that was resolved.”

Read more about today’s top stories here

In a statement, a GMP spokesman said: “At around 9:10 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, police were called in for reports of a knife stab in Brookfield Grove, Gorton.

“Officers attended and a 22-year-old man was hospitalized. He has been released since then.

“No arrests were made.

“An investigation is ongoing and it is currently believed to be an isolated case.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact the police on 0161 856 1146 and by specifying 2987 07/02/20.

Alternatively, the independent charity – Crimestoppers – can call anonymously at 0800 555 111.