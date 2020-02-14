The name of Kobe Bryants The Mamba Sports Foundation was changed to honor the fallen NBA legend and his teenage daughter Gianna,

Vanessa Bryant announced the news on Thursday, February 13, and announced the company’s new name and black and white logo.

“Since there is no No. 24 without No. 2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation so that it is now called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation,” she wrote in the caption, referring to Lakers jersey number 24 Icon and on Gianna’s number 2.

RadarOnline.com readers know that Gianna – nicknamed Gigi – played for Lady Mavericks, a Kobe-trained basketball team for girls. The 13-year-old teenager quickly followed in her father’s footsteps and was reportedly on the way to playing professional basketball for the WNB.

The father-daughter fool died on January 26 in Calabasas, California, along with seven others, in a terrible helicopter crash. You were directed to an exercise game at Kobe’s Sports Foundation. Kobe was 41 years old.

“Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to offer young people opportunities through sport,” said 37-year-old Vanessa.

Kobe’s widow has sent various loving messages to both the basketball star and her little daughter since her heartbreaking death. On her news, she said that while she still doesn’t believe she’s gone, she tries to stay strong for her three surviving daughters: Natalia17 Bianka, 3 and capri, 7 month.

The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation funds athletes who want to join school or league teams, as well as sports programs that offer young women equal opportunities.

Many fans, friends and fans have made donations to the organization since the death of Kobe and Gigi.

“Thank you all for your support and your kind contributions so far as we continue the legacy of Kobe and Gigi. We hope to empower young athletes in a world where they have left us all to help shape,” Vanessa wrote.

The foundation has also published its new logo on its Instagram page.

“In memory of Gianna” Gigi “Bryant, the Mamba Sports Foundation will now be known as the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The foundation is intended to promote the legacy of Kobe and Gianna Bryant in youth sports and beyond, ”says the headline.

The Kobe public memorial will take place on February 24th. Further details will be announced on Friday, February 14th.