Mamata is asking opposition-ruled states in the Northeast to reject NPR

The Prime Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, urged Monday that all states governed by non-Bharatiya Janata party parties (BJP), as well as those in the Northeast that according to the BJP do not participate in the national population register (NPR) ).

“I will appeal to all northeastern states along with opposition-ruled states before they make a decision on NPR, they must read the law carefully. I will ask them not to participate, “she told journalists at Kolkata airport before taking a flight to North Bengal.

Mrs Banerjee, who did not send a representative of her government last week to participate in a meeting convened by the Center on the NPR and the census, described the “NPR as a dangerous exercise” and said there were so many provisions in the NPR that are related to the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Mrs Banerjee asked why the columns with the birth date of the parents should be in the NPR form if they were not compulsory.

“Suppose there is a column in the NPR with the birth date or birth certificate of your father or mother’s birth date or birth certificate. But when the States objected. They (Center) said it is not mandatory. If it’s not mandatory, why does it exist on paper, “she asked. Mrs Banerjee said that people who could not fill in such columns could be excluded.

“So there are fears. First they have to withdraw it. The NPR is a very dangerous game and is completely related to the NRC, “the head minister said.

The Chief Minister said that her government had adopted a resolution against the NRC in the Assembly and that her government would approve another resolution on the CAA, which was now law, and urged the Center to withdraw it.

Asked about the Opposition Parties meeting, she said that Chief Ministers of Opposition Parties could meet anywhere, including in Kolkata. “It will depend on time, now we have Saraswati Puja and Republic Day so that everyone will be busy,” she said.

