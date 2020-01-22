advertisement

A mother says she’s worried about her family’s health after claiming her home has been destroyed by mold and moisture for almost 10 years.

31-year-old Holly Dale has been arguing with her landlord about the security of her home in Wythenshawe for almost a decade.

She claims the mold in her three-year-old daughter’s bedroom is so bad that she suffers from breast infections and regular colds.

Holly says that her longtime partner can’t even sleep in the same house as her because the moisture poses a significant risk to his asthma.

The pictures show black and green mold stains on the carpet, the walls of the bedroom and the furniture.

(Image: Holly Dale)

According to the mother, Parkway Green representatives belonging to the Wythenshawe Housing Group have been visiting their home every year since 2011.

The surveyors treated what they call “condensation” on their property and provided them with a fan to ventilate their home.

Holly claims that she has now been told that the only way to fix the problem is by heating all day – which she cannot afford.

“When I moved into the apartment in 2010, I noticed that there were notches on the walls as if someone had used a screwdriver,” said Holly.

“I didn’t know what caused it and it was my first home, so I didn’t question it.

“Then I started getting wet through bedroom walls a few years ago, and it’s been coming back every year since.

“Every year I had to pay to renovate my apartment and buy new mattresses and wardrobes for my daughter and me.

“The amount of furniture I’ve gotten through is absolutely ridiculous.”

Holly says a Parkway Green surveyor came into the apartment in November 2019 and provided her with fans to ventilate the two rear bedrooms.

Holly believed the situation improved until her daughter Lauren got a breast infection

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

She believed that the situation had finally improved until her daughter contracted a bad breast infection.

“At first we didn’t think anything of it, but then the doctor asked us if there were any problems with mold or moisture in the house,” said Holly.

“Then I put some clothes in my daughter ‘s closet and found that the wall behind was black.

“I pulled out the closet and all of her clothes were covered in mold.”

Holly contacted the housing association to let them know the situation is no longer acceptable and they need to move.

She says she’s been stuck on a waiting list for several years.

Holly says that her partner has to sleep in his parents’ house and that her daughter is unable to use her own bedroom.

Holly says she has had to replace countless pieces of furniture, including wardrobes and mattresses

(Image: Holly Dale)

“It’s no longer about my property, it’s about the health of my family,” said Holly.

“My daughter is three years old and has to sleep in my room because I cannot breathe her in when she sleeps at night.

“My own partner cannot stay overnight because he has bad asthma.

“We want to live together and have more children.”

“I have to sort it out or out,” added Holly.

“My daughter can’t play in her own bedroom”

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

“The whole situation scares me so much. I don’t have people because I’m worried that they could smell the moisture.”

“My daughter can’t play in her own bedroom. How do you explain that further?”

A spokesman for the Wythenshawe Community Housing Group said: “Based on the test results, we can confirm that no moisture was found within this property.

“We will continue to work with our customer and advise them on reducing condensation in their home.”

