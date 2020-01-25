'Mama June' Shannon's family doesn't buy her Instagram shout-out, thinks it's for money

advertisement

“Mama June” Shannon returned to Instagram on Thursday, sharing a photo for the first time since June, and turned to her estranged family. Sources close to her family said they did not take the bait and believed that the photo was just an attempt to get the public on their side. Mama June: From Not to Hot Star has been in legal and financial conflict since she and her boyfriend Geno Doak were arrested in March for drug allegations.

“Well, I decided to come back to this, but I’m not saying that it’s not perfect because every day is difficult. On some days I just want to go away even if I don’t have children who still don’t see each other, but I hope “Someday that will change if I want them to know that I miss them and love them very much,” read Shannon’s Instagram statement.

Sources from the TMZ family said on Friday that the post was a “trick to deceive the public” and claimed that the selfie in the post was two years old. They believe that Shannon is trying to get a positive press so that she can start posting Instagram advertising and is in dire need of money.

The family said Shannon had only contacted her once in the past few months after hearing that a family member had had a heart attack. Since then, she has been ignoring her children’s check-in calls. They are still open to welcoming Shannon again when she breaks up with Doak.

Shannon and Doak were arrested outside a gas station in Alabama in March 2019. Shannon was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug supplies, while Doak was charged with suspected domestic violence / harassment and criminal possession of a controlled substance and drug supplies. She pleaded not guilty in October.

In December, Shannon and Doak reportedly “devastated” a hotel room in Georgia, causing up to $ 1,000 in damage. TMZ reported that they were not arrested at the time of the incident.

In the meantime, there have been indications that Shannon has money problems. Last week, TMZ received photos from Shannon, who visited a pawnshop in Stockbridge, Georgia, and pocketed $ 1,500. Witnesses said that they sold a diamond ring, similar to a wedding ring or engagement ring. It’s not clear whether the ring was a Doak engagement ring or the wedding ring she received from ex-husband Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson.

In August 2019, she is said to have exchanged her home in Hampton, Georgia for a motorhome and sold the home for $ 100,000.

Shannon’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 20, received legal guardianship for her sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 14 after her mother’s arrest. Shannon has two other daughters, Anna [25] and Jessica [23].

Photo credit: Getty Images

