Kandi Burruss“Cantankerous Mama Joyce is still suspicious of her daughter’s husband Todd TuckerWill reveal the new episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sunday night.

A clip of the show shows that Kandi, 43, will say in front of the camera that her mother Joyce Jones’ relationship with Todd, 46, has “moved backwards”.

Kandi tells Todd that Mama Joyce, 70, doesn’t trust him to have his stepdaughter Riley Burruss’s best interest.

Mama Joyce makes Riley her beneficiary in her will. “As if you weren’t sure if Riley was good or something,” Kandi sighs to Todd in episode 13.

“Unfortunately, my mother and Todd have a long and negative past,” Kandi comments to Bravo cameras.

Joyce previously referred to Todd as an “opportunist,” as RadarOnline.com readers know.

Kandi says of her mother and her husband’s feud: “Things are going backwards and I don’t know what to do.”

Monster-in-law Joyce previously said: “Kandi respects me and Kandi knows that I raised her myself and I sacrificed for her and never spent her money. I was the one who helped her accumulate what she has. “

The RHOA villain said before the wedding of Kandi and Todd in 2014 that she was very protective of her daughter and struck him as a Mooch.

“I want my child to be happy and I didn’t want it to be exploited. I wanted Kandi to marry someone who has as much as she does,” said Joyce.

She also brutally beat Todd’s parents.

Kandi is the mother of Riley from her former boyfriend, music producer, Russell “Block” Spencerand also has two children with toddler.

The two welcomed their son Ace in 2016 and their daughter Blaze via the surrogate mother in November 2019.

Todd also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

In 2015, Mama Joyce said to Radar: “Todd is fine now. He has a show and I hope they stay together and are happy. I accepted that they are together and she loves him. “

But now she seems to be back on the RHOA war path!