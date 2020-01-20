Malpe sea walkway to get improved infrastructure

advertisement

The sea walk at Malpe will soon receive a facelift thanks to the efforts of the Malpe Development Committee. The walkway was inaugurated here in 2018.

The walkway is located near the tourist jetty in Malpe, from where boats transport passengers to the picturesque island of St. Mary.

People who visit the island visit the walkway before or after their visit to the island.

The district administration, together with the Malpe Development Committee, has decided to improve the infrastructure near the walkway in order to provide better facilities for tourists visiting the site and have allocated £ 50 lakh for this.

“As part of the improvement of the infrastructure, around 15,000 m². The country’s Ministry of Ports will soon be transferred to the Malpe Development Committee. This will help in developing facilities on this land, “said Chandrashekshar Naik, assistant director of tourism.

Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd (KRIDL) has already estimated the work to be carried out in the area.

The work to be carried out includes the repair of handrails that were damaged near the walkway, the installation of some granite benches near the cafeteria and the construction of a path with interlocking tiles.

In addition, efforts will be made to improve the landscape in the area by giving it a green touch. The drainage system in the area will also be refurbished.

“The administration is expected to review and nod the estimates. After obtaining administrative approval, the work is expected to start within approximately one month, “said Mr. Naik.

The intention behind refreshing the walkway is to attract more tourists to the site. “There is a lot of stress on Malpe beach because of the large number of tourists. We want to ensure an almost even distribution of tourists between the walkway and the beach. Our plan is actually to develop the entire stretch from Malpe beach to the sea walkway, “said G. Jagadeesha, deputy commissioner.

