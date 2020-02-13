Alcohol tycoon Vijay Mallya arrived before the Royal Courts of Justice on Thursday on the last day of his appeal against extradition to India. During that time, prosecutors will complete their arguments to find “overwhelming evidence of dishonesty on the part of former Kingfisher Airlines” Boss.

64-year-old Mallya, who is being sought in India for 9,000 crore of fraud and money laundering of unpaid bank loans, said he felt “good” when he entered the court.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which appeared on trial on behalf of the Indian government, continued to guide the High Court through evidence to counter his lawyers’ allegations that Supreme Judge Emma Arbuthnot had been wrong when she appeared to have been given a pretense Fraud found and money laundering to answer Mallya before Indian courts.

“What they (Kingfisher Airlines) (to the banks) said about future profitability was knowingly wrong,” said CPS lawyer Mark Summers when he opened the case Thursday.

Lord Justice Stephen Irwin and Justice Elisabeth Laing, the two-member bank hearing the appeal, have stated that they will announce their verdict later after examining the very dense case.

Mallya, who remains on bail for an extradition order, is not required to attend the hearings, but has been on trial since Tuesday’s three-day appeal to monitor the process.

An important defense in refuting a mock fraud and misrepresentation was the fact that Kingfisher Airlines, along with other Indian airlines, was the victim of an economic disaster.

However, the CPS has argued that there is enough evidence on the 32,000 pages of total evidence to meet the (extradition) contractual obligations to which a case needs to be answered.

“There is not just a pretense, but overwhelming evidence of dishonesty. Given the amount and depth of evidence the District Judge (Arbuthnot) had before her, the verdict is comprehensive and detailed, with the strange mistake, but nothing that affects the pretense, Summers said.

At the beginning of the appeal, Mallya’s lawyer claimed that Arbuthnot had not examined all the evidence because if she had, she would not have made the many mistakes that pervade her judgment.

The High Court has to determine whether the district court actually missed a legal ground in favor of extradition.

Representatives of the enforcement agency (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Indian High Commission in London were present in court to take notes during the appeal hearing.

Mallya had received permission to appeal against his extradition order, signed by former British Home Secretary Sajid Javid last February, for only one reason that would challenge the Indian government’s prima facie evidence of fraudulent intentions to acquire bank loans.

At the end of a year-long extradition process to Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London in December 2018, Judge Arbuthnot had found clear evidence of the spread and misuse of the loan funds and accepted a pretense of fraud and a money laundering conspiracy, as Mallya said on behalf of the CPS presented to the Indian government.

Mallya has been on bail since he was arrested for an extradition order in April 2017 that includes a £ 650,000 bond and other travel restrictions while contesting this decision.

