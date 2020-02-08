Andrew Benge

A man from Village of Mallory Square made a request in a stalking case involving the daughter of a couple from The Villages.

Last week, 55-year-old Andrew Cecil Benge went to Sumter District Court against his lawyer Jaimie Washo Spivey. He remains free on a $ 5,000 bond.

He is accused of persecuting his estranged girlfriend several times in 2019. Benge is accused of showing up at The Villages with her parents and leaving her hairbrush on the windshield of her car. He only showed up with her parents in November, according to a report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Benge is also accused of calling the woman a “whore” for her current boyfriend. According to reports, he also approached her in a restaurant, then stood over her and shouted, “This is the village whore!”

The woman claims that this traumatized her to the point where she felt restless and needed medication.

The Bena native of Iowa had been arrested twice in Kanas for violating a protection order. The charges were dropped on both occasions.

His case is scheduled for a status conference on March 24 in the Sumter County Court.