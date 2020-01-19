advertisement

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) – Croatian striker Ante Budimir scored two goals in a Spanish league game against Spain in rainy conditions on Sunday when Mallorca left the relegation zone in a 4-1 win against 10-man Valencia.

It was Mallorca’s first win in seven rounds and his biggest win since entering the premier league this season.

Defender Antonio Raíllo scored for Mallorca in the seventh minute when he scored a cross from Salva Sevilla.

Budimir scored another goal in the 22nd, before he achieved a 3-0 lead in Mallorca in the 41st game with a one-touch pass.

Valencia’s Dani Parejo was sent off for the second time in the 51st before Mallorca’s Dani Rodríguez hit in the 79th from a distance.

Ferran Torres scored the consolation goal of Valencia three minutes later.

“It’s a one-sided defeat and the team is not in a good mood,” said Valencia coach Albert Celades. “We have to draw our conclusions for the future.”

Valencia are seventh after their first loss in six rounds. The defeat in Mallorca came after the loss to Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup.

On Sunday it rained in large parts of Eastern Spain and the Balearic Islands, of which Mallorca is the largest.

Espanyol won 2-1 in Villarreal and ended nine rounds without a win that dates back to October.

David López and new signing Raúl de Tomás, who made his league debut, scored a goal with header games for Espanyol. Santiago Cazorla converted a penalty for Villarreal.

Espanyol remained in last place, but climbed to four safety points after a second game in a row in which he scored points under new coach Abelardo Fernández.

Espanyol won 2-2 against Barcelona in Abelardo’s last game and won the third division in the Copa del Rey before winning Villarreal.

Midfielder Real Betis beat Real Sociedad 3-0 at home thanks to goals from Borja Iglesias, Joaquín Sánchez and Sergio Canales.

The defeat behind Getafe and Sociedad in sixth place.

Later, coach Quique Setien made his Barcelona debut as Granada host while Celta visited Vigo Athletic Bilbao.

