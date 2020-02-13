Malika Haqq finally comes clean over her baby daddy, O.T. GENASISand their relationship in the midst of their pregnancy.

In an open Instagram post on Thursday, February 13th, Khloé Kardashians bestie admitted that she is single, but still has the love and support of her rapper ex-boyfriend.

“Relationships do not always work as we would hope, but between love and friendship we have created a little boy who will be here very soon,” wrote Malika, 36, next to a photo of her and OT, 32, im lavish space baby shower with bear motif by Khloé, 35.

“I’ve been single for the past 8 months, but I’m by no means alone. OT and I have visited all the doctors who loved our son together while we were waiting for his arrival,” she continued.

As readers of RadarOnline.com know, O.T. appeared in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in which Khloé celebrated Malika’s 36th birthday with her twin. Khadijahand her friends. At the time, the rapper and Malika were still together.

The stars dated thaw years, starting in 2017, and split the tree months before Malika announced her pregnancy.

According to their last post, the two friends stay, but they are unlikely to be together again.

“In the past few months, my priority has been to take care of and protect my unborn child. Our baby wouldn’t be who he is without his father, and I thank God for the spirit that grows in me. Only that we are Baby Flores parents, ”Malika concluded.

Friends and relatives showed their support under the post of the expectant mother.

“I am ultimately proud of you! Our family is growing 🙌🏾”, wrote Sister Khadijah.

Khloé and Stephanie shepherd Left heart emojis as their comments and influencers Olivia Pierson raved about wanting to meet Malika and O.T.’s baby.