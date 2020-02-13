Khloe Kardashian BFF and keep up with the Kardashian co-star Malika Haqq was pretty mother about her child’s father – until now.

On Saturday (February 8th) Khloé Kardashian showered mother-to-be Malika Haqq with a lot of love at her baby shower with bear motifs, which was decorated with life-sized moss bears, a cereal bar and a beige archway, cream and brown balloons.

1st party thrown in my honor and I’m really down to earth. I couldn’t be happier that my son is the reason for this wonderful event, ”Malika wrote on Instagram. “The attention to detail, the overall soft textures and the use of files were a nice surprise. I am still overwhelmed with joy from this dream one day. Special thanks to my sister, my @khloekardashian 🐻 “

Malika, who is expecting a boy next month, spoke about the lavish affair, thanked the guests, and discussed her trip to motherhood.

“Everyone who is in this room basically knows my trip and how much I wanted to be a mom,” said Haqq. “The reason I really wanted to have a shower full of women is because you women helped me cope with this pregnancy, whether you brought me lunch, called me or texted me. “

But when Malika started talking about her joy at having her son, she confirmed what many fans suspected for a long time – that O.T. GENASIS was the father thanking him for her bundle of joy using his real name.

“I am incredibly grateful to Odis Flores for my little boy,” said Malika.

Once Malika publicly confirmed O.T. Genasis was indeed her son’s father. The rapper “Coco” also confirmed the news on his Instagram before asking the fans to help him choose a name.

“My son on the way … now give me a baby name … GO !!!”, O.T. Genesis wrote.

Although the two are excited to be parents, they both claim that their current relationship status is friends, as they both work hard to prepare for their child. TMZ reports that rapper “Cut It” has only provided support despite her breakup last summer from the moment Malika announced that she was pregnant.

The baby will be the first for both parents. Check out a few pictures of the lavish shower below.