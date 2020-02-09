Malika Haqq celebrated her baby shower at a teddy bear baby shower Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie and Kris Jenner on Saturday, February 8th.

“Malika’s baby shower,” said 35-year-old Khloé in an Instagram video when she showed the entrance to the bash, which was adorned with a mass of balloons, flowers, and bears. “Gosh. The stairs to heaven, people.”

Celebrity Florist Jeff Leatham filled the room with pastel-colored roses and other flowers, as well as two giant moss bears, while event planners were among the stars Mindy Weiss created a festival full of special details.

This included a set table with breakfast treats such as fruit loops, lucky charms and cocoa puffs, since, as Khloé explained, Malika had been craving muesli since she was pregnant. So we have a small granola bar. “

Guests, including the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars, put on cute teddy bear ears and were given a dessert table with pastel-colored Dip’d N Drip’d sweets and a five-tier cake.

Haqq, 36, was torn when she joined her group.

Later she said in an emotional speech: “Everyone who is in this room knows my journey and how much I wanted to be a mother.”

“The reason why I really wanted this shower for women is because it is you women who helped me get through this pregnancy, whether you brought me lunch or called me or texted me,” she continued, wiping the tears from her eyes. She and her unborn son were so blessed.

The Sky High actress announced in September that she was pregnant and posted a photo of herself on Instagram while maintaining her positive Clearblue pregnancy test.

“I listen to my heart and have decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life,” she wrote. “I’m pregnant! I didn’t know when, I only knew it one day. God said it was my turn and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that’s growing inside me. I am yours, baby, and you you’re mine. “

Us Weekly spread the word days later that she was expecting her child with her ex-boyfriend O.T. GENASIS, The couple had been on and off for two years before separating in June 2019. The couple were observed bringing manicure and pedicure together in October.

