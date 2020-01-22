advertisement

Malia Obama is said to have pretty much social life. Obama’s nightlife has surfaced thanks to the party host’s tip on The Daily Mail. The source described one of her recent trips to London, where she spent time with her friend Rory Farquharson.

According to the source, it was a wild, fraternal party that the 21-year-old attended.

“Due to the fact that all my roommate’s friends from high school came by last night, Malia has a wild life. I can’t celebrate as hard as she and her people,” said the source.

advertisement

The party is also said to contain marijuana and a smashed window. Obama wasn’t the one he was involved in either.

The store asked him if there would be any parties with Obama that resembled those they had thrown: “It will be a civilized party. Nothing that happened last night.”

This is not the first time that Obama has put her personal life in the foreground. In 2017 she was discovered by TMZ on a golf cart that left Lollapalooza and was completely out of sight.

She is one of two daughters of Barack and Michelle Obama.

Since the end of his presidency, Barack has enjoyed his life with his family. At Christmas, he shared a photo of the family tree on Twitter.

From the Obama family to you, Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/dNfx52AjMN

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama), December 25, 2019

More recently, Obama has been seen swimming and paddling in the ocean in Hawaii.

Two weeks later, he posted a heartfelt birthday message with four photos of the couple on his social media.

You are my star in every scene, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday my dear! pic.twitter.com/hgMBhHasBj

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Michelle attended the New Year celebration and shared a Spotify playlist with all of her followers who wanted to get in shape to herald the new decade.

“It is about the time when it becomes a little more difficult to meet New Year’s goals and objectives. To give you some inspiration, I want to share my #WorkoutPlaylist for 2020 with all of you. These songs always seem like an extra one to me To give a boost to get through my toughest workouts, “she wrote.

The two are also said to have become homeowners in Martha’s Vineyard. The Vineyard Gazette says: “The former president and his family spent part of every August of the eight years in which he was in office, seven on the island.” It is no wonder that they have decided to make a substantial part of their lives by investing in real estate.

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen to it below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is starting to get excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and register!

advertisement