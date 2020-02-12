Nisar Ahmed Sayyed Bilal, father of a man who died in the Malegaon explosion in 2008, wrote to the Supreme Court Justice of the Bombay Supreme Court and extended the term of office of the National Investigation Agency judge, V.S. Padalkar, who is due to retire on February 28 this year.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when a motorcycle-mounted explosive was fired near a mosque in Malegaon, a city in northern Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

The six-page letter stated that the process in the event of explosions was at a snail’s pace before Judge Padalkar took office. The accused were said to be “high-profile personalities” such as MP Pragya Singh Thakur, Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, Sameer Kulkarni, retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Ajay Rahilkar The current chairman, Judge V Padalkar, did it, 140 witnesses To dismiss public prosecutors in a fair and just manner. There is no complaint against him, not even from the accused. “

The change of chairperson will affect the process and delay the case, which has been pending for over a decade and has involved several high-ranking accused, including Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur, he said.

Copies of the letter were sent to the Supreme Judge of India, S. A. Bobde, Home Secretary Amit Shah, and to the NIA headquarters.

