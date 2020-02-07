SCHEDULE: See how the events surrounding the disappearance of four-year-old Maleah Davis played out >>> SCHEDULE: See how the events surrounding the disappearance of four-year-old Maleah Davis played out >>> Photo: Houston Police Department

Maleah Davis, the Houston girl whose death touched the nation, would have been 5 years old

If Maleah Davis were still alive, she would have turned 5 this week.

An Instagram post on Thursday by her father Craig Davis illuminates the girl’s birthday and invites the public to celebrate with him on Saturday, February 8th in Sunnyside Park. The event is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. at 3502 Bellfort Street.

“Happy Birthday Leah,” said Craig Davis in the post. “I still have no words for it, so I’ll keep it short and say I love you forever, you’ll live forever, threw me (sic). I still can’t believe we are in this situation.”

The festival takes place about 10 months after Maleah Davis’ disappearance in May, and whose body was found on a street in Arkansas almost a month later. Maleah Davis’ story caught the nation’s attention when she was missing in May under the supervision of her stepfather.

Her stepfather, Derion Vence, who was previously engaged to Maleah Davis’ mother Brittany Bowens, is charged with her death.

Michelle Iracheta is a reporter in Houston. Read them on our news website, Chron.com, and on our subscriber website, houstonchronicle.com. | [email protected]