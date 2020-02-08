NEW YORK CITY – Malcolm X’s murder is being re-investigated by New York City prosecutors almost 55 years after his death.

The Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office will review the convictions of the three Nation of Islam members who were held responsible for Malcolm X’s death at the Audubon Ballroom in Harlem in 1965.

“The Manhattan District Attorney, Cy Vance, met with Innocence Project officials and a related attorney on the matter,” said Vance spokesman Danny Frost. “He has determined that the prosecutor’s office will begin a preliminary review of the matter, informing the prosecutor of what further investigative steps can be taken.”

The three men were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Two of the men involved always proclaimed their innocence. One has since been released from prison and the other has died.

The review comes when Netflix focuses on broadcasting a documentary series entitled “Who Killed Malcolm X?” Prepared.

One of the prosecutors charged with the review is Peter Casolaro, who was also involved in the investigation into the evacuation of Central Park 5.

