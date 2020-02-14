Drama under a former Texas football coach and player as defensive end Malcolm Roach left his DC, Todd Orlando, to dry somewhat.

Two parts of the defenses for the Texas football program in recent years that are no longer on the team seemed to have bad feelings at least from one direction. The player who, in a way, hung his former coach to dry is ex-senior Malcolm Roach. And the trainer is the former Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando.

Before the start of the bowl season, head coach Tom Herman took over most of his coaching staff for the Texas Longhorns football program. One of those steps was to completely separate from Orlando. Orlando has been replaced by former Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Chris Ash.

However, Roach spoke about his thoughts on Orlando’s plan and how it has affected him and the entire Longhorns defense over the past three seasons. Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. published an interview with Roach about how he believes the Texas defense plans have affected him and his production during his time on the Forty Acres.

Here’s what Roach had to say on the subject.

“I would have loved to be in a 4-3,” said Roach. “I think it’s a smart move. They have pass-rushers out there, Taquon Graham, Marquez Bimage, Joe Ossai – people who can come after the quarterback. You have to use these people. That was the biggest thing we did were involved without using our weapons to our full advantage. Now they have hired a new staff that gives the boys the chance to rush passersby and show what they have. “

This news could develop into something that may affect Roach’s 2020 NFL draft inventory as he is currently going through this scouting process.

Here’s what he had to say about his use and that of his teammates from this Texas defense during his college career.

“We understood the reason why we ran, what we ran,” said Roach. “This type of playing was not transferred to the NFL and the NFL did not understand what type of player this type was or what type of player they would get based on the scheme we implemented. I just feel that 3-4 of us are ours Skills didn’t show the way we wanted them to. But we understood why we did it. I think 4-3 will help these guys show off their talents and more people will come from Texas. “

Texas ended its 2019 Orlando campaign with a 7-5 (5-4 Big 12) record before seeing the door from Austin. He was released after the Longhorns defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders 49:24 in the regular season finale.

During his senior season, Roach collected a total of 40 duels, nine duels against defeat, three sacks and a pass diversion. It was one of his most productive seasons on Forty Acres, but his Freshman campaign was his most efficient. With that in mind, it’s not too shocking to see how frustrated Roach is about the impact of Orlando on his college career. The first season for Roach was when former head coach Charlie Strong took over at Austin.