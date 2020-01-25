Malaysia confirms first cases of coronavirus infection

advertisement

Malaysia said on Saturday that it had confirmed three cases of coronavirus infection, the first in the Southeast Asian country.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the three infected individuals were Chinese nationals and related to the 66-year-old man who confirmed positive testing for the virus by Singapore’s health authorities.

The infected individuals were a 65-year-old female, who is the wife of the man who was discovered with the virus in Singapore, and their two grandsons, 11 and 2 years old, Dzulkefly said.

The three were admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital in Kuala Lumpur for treatment and were considered in stable conditions, the minister said at a press conference.

In a separate statement, Malaysia Airports said it has increased the screening of all passengers and crew arriving from China at gateway airports across the country to minimize the potential spread of the virus.

The newly identified coronavirus can cause pneumonia, which in some cases has been fatal. It is too early to know how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people.

