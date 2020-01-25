Malayalam film about Rohingya refugees cleaned up with spending cuts

advertisement

An A Malayalam film about Rohingya refugees has been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) revision committee, but only after the references to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) and cows have been cut. Kaattu, Kadal, Athirukal (Wind, Ocean, Borders), directed by Samad Mankada, was previously rejected by the CBFC regional office, which sent it to the review committee.

“We had submitted the film to the regional committee last October. The committee said the film that touches on international issues can affect the country’s relationship with neighboring nations. When it went to the screening committee, they asked us to mute and blur a few scenes. One of the rules that we were asked to mute was the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). When we made the film, the bill still had to be passed. All the rules that refer to the “cow” in a scene where “gau rakshaks” are confronted with cattle traders are also muted, “Mr. Mankada told the Hindu.

The film tells the life of a Rohingyan refugee who accidentally ends up in Kerala. As he flees the genocide home, he is separated from his wife and children. With the help of a journalist and his Tibetan friend, the refugee goes looking for his family, from one camp to another.

advertisement

Message of love

“Our film represents a message of love and kindness, beyond all boundaries of religion, caste, nationality and language. We have shown the reality as it is. If that reality offends anyone, we can’t help it. India has always kept its doors open for persecuted refugees from everywhere, regardless of their religion. In fact, we started recording the film in 2019, on the 60th anniversary of India that offered asylum to the Dalai Lama. Now even the International Court of Justice in The Hague has recognized that Rohingyas has been prosecuted and ordered Myanmar to protect them. Even our film only speaks about this reality, “said Mr. Mankada.

He said they had the opportunity to approach a tribunal to appeal the austerity, but because the process was time consuming, they couldn’t wait that long to release the film. It is scheduled for next week.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement