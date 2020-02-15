Mako Vunipola has no regrets about having signed the business agreements that helped the Saracens descend from the Gallagher Premiership.

The fallen English and European champions were docked with a total of 105 points to ensure that they were downgraded to the second tier as a punishment for repeated violations of the salary cap provisions.

Vunipola received £ 450,000 paid by owner and former chairman Nigel Wray to Vunprop, a company owned by his younger brother Billy, to buy a house.

The report of the investigation into the violations in the last three seasons also showed that they have received interest-free loans for house renovations. Nigel Wray (right) is the former chairman of Saracens (Mike Egerton / PA).

Wray had made real estate investments with a number of actors and claimed that investments were not a salary, but the independent body, chaired by Lord Dyson, saw the payments as a way to circumvent the £ 7 million salary cap.

When asked if he regretted having made the arrangements, Vunipola said, “No regrets at all. If I had the choice to do it again, I would do it again and know what happened.

“It’s not a small thing if you don’t care what happened to the club. Rather, the fact is that I know that rugby is important and our careers are short and I want to look a little ahead.”

“It’s going as usual. Regarding Nigel, he is still there and supports us. For me and my brother, he has allowed us to focus only on rugby.”

Nigel (Wray) gave us the opportunity and as a rugby player our careers are not that long

Vunipola, who, along with his team-mates from Saracens, will be released from any blame for the violation of the salary ceiling, never thought that his co-investment with Wray would have such a far-reaching impact.

“No, not in the slightest. Nigel gave us the opportunity and as a rugby player, our career doesn’t last that long, ”said the English prop.

“Any opportunity that can help us after rugby or sort a bit of our future is more than willing to consider it.” That’s what we thought when we first invested in Nigel, and that hasn’t changed.

“He came to us (with the investment), but he also understood that we are looking for our future and not just rugby. Jamie George dedicated his future to Saracens (Adam Davy / PA).

“It was not a pleasant three weeks, but it was probably more difficult for friends and family who listen to and read all this stuff. It was difficult for them.

“When they announced that we were definitely relegated, it was probably the lowest.”

Jamie George is the only member of the Saracens English contingent who is dedicating his future to the club for his season in the championship, but Vunipola is less sure of what lies ahead.

“I don’t really know at the moment. Some things have to happen before I can say that I will definitely stay,” said Vunipola.

“There are things that I have no control over, but hopefully they will be sorted sooner rather than later.”