Making agriculture profitable for the hour: Venkaiah Naidu

advertisement

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu posted a photo of Tamil Nadu Chief K Palaniswami in an agricultural field with a sickle in hand on Sunday, and praised him for not forgetting his roots and emphasizing the need to make agriculture profitable.

In response to the vice-president’s remark, Mr Palaniswami assured him that he would focus more on the development of agriculture.

“Glad to see that Prime Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri Edappadi K Palaniswami works in the fields like a farmer, who will never forget his roots. It may be symbolic, but it inspires people. Everyone must focus on making agriculture profitable and sustainable. This is the need for an hour, ”said the vice president in his official twitter account while posting the photo.

advertisement

In response to the tweet, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said in his official Twitter account: “I am very grateful and encouraged by the words of His Excellency Sree @ VPSecretariat Ji, Vice President of India. I assure myself that I will concentrate more on the development of agriculture and on improving the oppressed. “

Earlier in the day, Mr. Naidu visited the Central Institute of Classical Tamil Research and also the International Institute of Tamil Studies in Chennai. He was accompanied by, among others, AIADMK Ministers “Mafoi” K. Pandiarajan and D. Jayakumar.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement