Make the difference: Tayquon Johnson's story tells itself

Tayquon Johnson sings the alma mater after the loss to the LSU.

It would be easy to compare the story of

Tayquon Johnson on “The Blindside”, made famous by the offensive lineman Michael Oher. It would also be lazy because Johnson’s story cannot be told with a catchy headline or title.

It is a story that tells itself.

Head coach Dabo Swinney told the media last year that we need to learn Tayquon Johnson’s story of where Johnson comes from to find out the circumstances behind the young man. I put the information away and hoped that one day I could tell the story. Most recruiting authors are only interested in what visits, executives, and decision-making dates take place. I texted Johnson one day and told him I wanted to tell his story to change the way I recruited.

“I’d like to tell you,” Johnson wrote back, “but I can’t do it over the phone. It’s a story I want to tell personally. Can you come up here?”

I tried to get the trip going, but the few weeks between learning some details of the story and Johnson’s arrival on campus weren’t long enough. The ACC baseball championship and the start of Swinny’s high school camps were too much to overcome, and Johnson made his way to Clemson to start his college career.

Johnson played a red shirt this season, showed up in just three games, and took seven snapshots. There was no media opportunity, no opportunity to contact him and ask about his upbringing, but the National Championship media day was an opportunity.

In the middle of a busy hour, I asked him if it was finally time to let everyone in Clemson – and the nation – know what Johnson was like, what he went through, and what he could be. Because the potential is there. The potential is huge and largely untapped. He is bright and learned and factual about his life experiences.

He’s also one of the most positive people you’ll ever meet, and if he’s not your favorite player yet, he should be. Not for what he did in the field. That will come But for what he needed to get here, at this place and at this time.

Johnson looked at me last week and said yes, now was the time to tell the story.

“It was only a long, long way to get here from a place like Baltimore and East Baltimore and just make it,” said Johnson. “There aren’t many people who can and are successful who can make it to a high profile program like this or just make it to college in general.”

GROWING UP IN BALTIMORE

Johnson grew up in the Perkins Homes area in East Baltimore. Perkins Homes is a World War II residential complex recently funded by the Baltimore City Housing Agency with $ 30 million for demolition – a way for a new mixed-use community of replacement homes and marketable homes.

Perkins Homes was right next to Little Italy in Baltimore, and on clear, sunny days, the sounds of Billie Holliday met the velvet tones of Dean Martin. Then development moved money and the middle class to another part of the city, and the sounds of music and laughing children were replaced by sirens and shots.

Johnson understood his surroundings and tried to stay away from people who could get a person into trouble.

“I think in 2015 it was the murder capital of the world. My family life was rough. My father was in and outside the prison and my mother was addicted to marijuana and alcohol and things like that. It is about understanding where you and the people living there are, and continuing to grow in this type of community and continue to try to be successful and understand your goals and values, ”said Johnson. “I stayed out of trouble just because I was busy. I’m just trying to interact with different sports departments and things like that. It just went on and my training has remained strong in my goals and passions. ”

I asked Johnson when he made the conscious decision not to be a victim of his environment.

“There really was no certain age. I just wanted to grow and reach and visit different places, ”he said. “That put me in a situation where I could say,” Hey, I’m out of this situation and now I can continue to improve and develop my talents, get my education and build my relationships. ‘

Johnson was not alone, however. He had support from various members of his family and others. Johnson moved to Cedar Ridge Group Home in Williamsport, Maryland. Cedar Ridge is suitable for vulnerable boys aged 12 to 17. The home says it “helps boys overcome their problems and realize their full potential as productive members of society. With a holistic approach that encompasses mind, spirit and body, we offer a wide range of services including individual and group therapy, specialized educational services, psychiatric services and comprehensive medical care. In addition, our boys enjoy many extracurricular activities such as art, music and athletics, an extensive summer recreation program and many other leisure activities. “

While at Cedar Ridge, Johnson met Dave Swacina, a man who helped consolidate the values ​​Johnson had learned from his grandfather.

“My grandpa was big. It helped me convey morals and values, ”said Johnson. “When I was in a group home, there was a guy named David Swacina, he owned the Cedar Ridge Group Home, and he took me to my first soccer camp on Ohio Street. So it was a long way and there were many people who supported me and could help me. “

The camp led to a range of offers and the world of university recruitment. Meanwhile, Cedar Ridge’s steadily growing Johnson has been moved to an independent condominium. However, he had other plans and turned to the family of one of his friends to live with them. You have not hesitated to say yes.

Some might compare it to the hit film The blind side in which a young, black athlete gets a home from a white family. Johnson’s situation is different, however. He didn’t have to be pushed into athletics and he didn’t need anyone to show him the way. All he needed was a stable home while managing the recruitment process.

“I’ve been with an adoptive family in recent years. Robert and Karen Green. I met Robert and Karen through their son named RJ – we were always in the group at home, ”said Johnson. “After a year or two in the group home, I moved into an independent life program and over time I started hanging out with them and building a relationship. I told them my story and said, ‘Hey, I’m going to get out of this situation. Would you care if I stayed and lived with you? ‘And they said absolutely.

Johnson grew up in the Baltimore Perkins Homes division (photo by Ethan McLeod)

“So I stayed with them for two years and they just supported me and were there for me no matter what I went through. It was great. They were there for me when my mother died and went through a few things with my brother. They were there for me through all that stuff and my recruiting and as a student and athlete. “

Green’s family photos in recent years have been outstanding – a smiling Johnson poses with his adoptive family, who is as much a part of the family as everyone else.

CLEMSON

Johnson was rated 3 star by the scouting services. He had offers from many of the major players and his finalists were Clemson, Alabama, Penn State, Rutgers, UNC, Texas A&M, Virginia and Kentucky. He signed up for Clemson in May 2018 and told TigerNet that Clemson was “too good to be true”.

I asked him last week if one of the reasons he chose Clemson was because the environment was different, and he said no. Clemson offered the support that Johnson has sometimes lacked in his life.

“Clemson itself was attractive to me because of the moral and values ​​that Clemson has, and the type of coaches and support system that Clemson has,” said Johnson. “There is stability that I didn’t always have, and Clemson supported it. We have a head coach who will be here for a long time and is very good at his job and a great person and a great father and a great man. And he puts his faith in the program, which is a great thing. “

I told Johnson that he sounded and behaved like a grown man and he said he had to grow up in a hurry.

“Most people don’t understand that there are children in this world and athletes who play sports and have gone through a situation. You have problems at home, ”he said. “They just believe that we are in the field because of our talent. They think we’re in the field because we have to do that to get better. You can see people from Baltimore, Detroit, from the streets of every city, they’ve been through something. Check out Louisiana with Hurricane Katrina.

“Look at Baltimore with the riots. It is all for us to grow and grow up. And then you look at other athletes and they had a chance to be a kid. Where there are people from us who haven’t learned how to be a child, we had to learn how to pay bills and the like. So if you say it sounds like I’m a grown man, it’s because I’ve had a lot of life experiences to get to that point. “

Clemson has continued the support that Johnson’s high school coach has provided at Williamsport.

“It was incredible to have these coaches. I can go to them and tell them what I’m going to do in my life, ”said Johnson. “You can give me advice if I didn’t really have someone to give me advice as an adult. My head coach in high school, Tim Small, was someone who has always urged me to do better. I might have a 3.3 GPA and he kept pushing me to get a higher GPA or if I was on the soccer field he would keep pushing me as an athlete to get better and learn more technique and watch and watch videos train Experience this to prepare yourself for the next level. ”

Then he said that he wanted to take his chance and live the kind of life that meant something.

“It wasn’t like I wasn’t trying to screw this up because that’s negative thinking. It was more like enjoying the experience and making the best of it, ”said Johnson. “Yes, that’s something big and I’m going to do everything while I’m here. But my attitude was that I would play my part even if I am a red shirt or a starter or a backup. If it’s my job to be a scout team player to improve my offensive, this will be a great day for me. It was a great experience for me. ”

His defensive trainer, Todd Bates, praised Johnson’s outlook on life.

“He got out of it all and still has a great perspective. It’s really easy for someone who’s been through to have a half-empty view of everything, ”said Bates. “It is not him. He’s so positive and he’s always worried about making everyone else’s day better and always trying to be the best version of him. He is a very special child. They say the Lord won’t put more on you than you can bear, and he’s put Tayquon to the test. He has maxed it out. “

Johnson consoles Sean Pollard after losing to LSU

Bates then said that Johnson is proof that children – all children – only need love and support from those around them.

“He has overcome a lot and he has had many different people in his life and many different support systems. That says a lot about children – as long as they have someone who loves them and cares for them, they can achieve anything, even if it is not the people who brought them into this world, ”said Bates. “You only need love. He has achieved a lot. He still has this infectious personality and doesn’t have to change that. He would rob us of that if he changed that. I also saw that he trusts more and more people. If you are in 9th grade and bounce here and there and do not know where to go to sleep or where your next meal is coming from, you will develop some trust issues. He knows that he is in a safe environment and can trust the people around him. I think we’ll see the best version of him for that. For the first time in his life, he will have had it for four years in a row. “

Johnson didn’t mind playing a red shirt this season and used the year to get bigger and better while still being a good team mate.

“I just want to learn my playbook and get better and help the guys around me get better. It’s not necessarily about me, it’s about what I can do to help my teammates, ”he said. “We focus on that. What can we do to improve ourselves and the team? We work in a team. I just play my role and I like that, I like having a role in the team. I like developing my talents as a player and improving myself. “

Johnson wasn’t the first young man to come up with difficult circumstances, and he won’t be the last. So I asked him what he would tell someone who is fighting for his life.

“I would tell them to keep fighting. It’s not how much you go through, it’s what you do to overcome adversity, ”he said. “I keep pushing myself to get better and chase my dreams. I understand that life will be hard and that you will go through many situations with your parents, your mother and your father. Whether you live with your parents, grandparents, or someone else, you will go through life situations and it is up to you to decide whether you want to be a number in society or make a difference in society. ‘

