Make Piccadilly Gardens green again - Cold Feet star Cel Spellman's ambition

advertisement

The state of Piccadilly Gardens has long been a controversial issue – but for Cel Spellman there is an easy answer.

Urmston Radio One DJ says he would love to see the gardens return to their former glory and focus on trees and flowers.

advertisement

Cel, who also plays Matt in ITV’s Cold Feet, says that the current state of Manchester’s jewel in the crown is simply … overwhelming.

The 24-year-old, a WWF ambassador and green activist, said he would like to support a campaign to reset the clock in one of the busiest public areas in the city.

“It’s one of the first things that greets people in the city,” he told the Manchester Evening News. “Get off at the station, go down and take off, you’re in Piccadilly Gardens. It’s just a little overwhelming.

Cel Spellman at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards 2018

(Image: Getty Images)

“A while ago in the M.E.N. a photo of what Piccadilly Gardens used to look like. It was wonderful.

“I don’t know what we have to do to bring this back. I would like to start a campaign for it.”

The passionate Cel would not deter his plan to transform the world into a greener, more sustainable place – starting with his beloved city – from the cost of maintenance.

He said, “What about maintaining people’s quality of life? Do you know what I mean?

“It’s an age-old argument – it could mean a little more for maintenance, but what is maintenance if it is to help people live a cleaner, healthier life while making the city greener and more sustainable?”

“The whole reason it was built was because of the smog – the green was a relief for the poor air quality. This is much more obvious now in the world we live in.

Piccadilly Gardens in the 1960s

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

“Put it down, I’m ready to start whatever can happen.”

Cel’s concern for the environment began early – at the age of six he adopted a dolphin and at 15 he wrote to the WWF for the first time and has been an ambassador for the charity ever since.

His main passions are wildlife and sustainability – especially local causes.

One of them is the Manchester City of Trees campaign, which aims to restore underused, unloved forests and plant a tree for every person living in the urban area within a generation.

“I am very aware of my carbon footprint, so I don’t want to fly everywhere all the time,” he said.

“Of course, when it comes to work, there is nothing you can do. But there are many other things that people can do to counteract things that you cannot change.

The controversial wall at Piccadilly Gardens

“I’m behind the city’s tree campaign because everyone can get involved in the planting. These little things you can do contribute to the overall picture.

“One of the big things I feel when I’m in London is the lack of clean air, trees and greenery. We’re really lucky up here. “

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Cel, a former student at St. Bede’s College, Whalley Range, has set himself the goal of eliminating the worst effects of climate change and looks at Greta Thunberg with admiration.

“I want to try to change the world and make it a green place, a happier place, a peaceful place,” he admitted.

“I’m lucky because I have a small platform and a small voice that I hope to make bigger and bigger, but it doesn’t matter how big you are – look at what Greta did.

Cel Spellman

(Image: ITV)

“It is important that whatever you are passionate about and believe in, whatever it is, is committed to it.

“You will always encounter resistance, there is nothing that everyone agrees on, so you will always encounter what is okay – I think it is important to listen to people’s arguments.

“That means there isn’t too much to argue about when it comes to facts and science.”

Cel says people shouldn’t be discouraged by the thought that they can’t reverse the damage found in documentaries by naturalists like David Attenborough.

Cold Feet stars are Fay Ripley, Cel Spellman, John Thomson, James Nesbitt, Hermine Norris and Robert Bathurst

(Image: ITV)

“I think it’s important to say that changes can happen even if they don’t feel that way,” said Cel. “History tells us that it is possible.

“Look here in Manchester – the suffragette movement, you just have to take hope and inspiration from moments like this in history.

“It’s the best city for things like that, so I’m trying to get behind Manchester to be the greenest city because I think it is possible.”

“Manchester has been at the center of many changes such as the industrial revolution – it’s in our bones, it’s in our DNA, it’s in the heart of Manchester. So why not rise and show the way?”

Cold Feet will continue on ITV1 on Monday from 9 p.m.

Listen to Cel and Katie’s Radio One-Show Life Hacks every Sunday from 4:00 p.m.

MANCHESTER ENTS

We have our own Facebook page that gives you the latest information on TV, entertainment and features of the Manchester Evening News.

Follow the page here to stay up to date and participate in the discussion.

advertisement