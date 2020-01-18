advertisement

Residents of Padmanabha Nagar in Adyar have requested the Greater Chennai Traffic Police to make the Fifth Street roadway one-way traffic for vehicles.

The trajectory witnesses a continuous flow of vehicle traffic throughout the day, said H. Vembu, secretary, the Shri Padmanabha Nagar residents association. It is a common sight to see motorists enjoying rushing and jumping lanes to the great dismay of their counterparts coming in the opposite direction and pedestrians.

Drivers from Thiruvanmiyur and other areas negotiate the route to go to R. A. Puram, Mylapore and other areas.

advertisement

The route facilitates the fast connection with Sardar Patel Road and Durgabhai Deshmukh Road. There are more than five signals on Lattice Bridge Road, starting at Jayanthi Theater. To prevent the intersections on Lattice Bridge Road from being taken, drivers drive and drive through the route, residents say.

There is no space for pedestrians to walk. The space for walkers on the piece is used to park vehicles. Small collisions occur on this route as a result of speeding and incorrect driving, they say. Residents added that steps must be taken as quickly as possible to make the one-way traffic route and to deploy traffic police personnel during rush hour.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

advertisement