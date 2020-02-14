HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – On Tour This Weekend? Plan these larger closings in advance.

Gulf Freeway Downtown Ramp:

Total closure: Junction I-45 north to IH-69 Eastex Freeway south.

9:00 p.m. closed Friday to 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

Alternative route: Use exit IH-69 northbound

610 West Loop Ramp:

Total closure: The West Loop connecting ramp north to the IH-69 Southwest Freeway is closed north and south.

Closed at night from 9 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. from Wednesday, February 12th – Monday, March 2nd.

Alternative route: Use the Westpark exit

Carnival Galveston:

Road closure: Most carnival festivals take place in historic downtown Galveston, the area bordered by 20th to 25th streets and Harborside Drive to Mechanic Street. Many parades and events also take place on the beach at Seawall Boulevard between 25th Street and 57th Street.

Parking: Use the parking spaces on 21st Street and Market Street, 20th Street and Market Street, and 20th Street and Post Office Street

Garages: 25th and Harborside Drive and 22nd and Market Street

Street parking is also available.

There is also a taxi rank on 23rd and Market Street.

Do you hate traffic in Houston as much as we do? Join the club!

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter to stay ahead of traffic incidents.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.